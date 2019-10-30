Glow up from within during winters

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Shortening days and falling temperatures are heralding the arrival of winter across the country. Winter is a wonderful time of year, full of holiday gatherings, crackling fires, crisp air, and for many lucky people in the mountains, freshly fallen thick snow.

The winter breeze may feel good and enjoyable for many ways, but cold weather conditions makes your body vulnerable to a number of diseases as well as a variety of skin and hair problems. Cold winds, central heat, chilling atmosphere and less humidity leads to dry, dull skin, an itchy scalp, chapped lips and cracked feet and hands.

So use pressed oils like olive oil, sesame seed oil, mustard oil, coconut oil, almond oil, sunflower oil, castor oil, etc to nourish your skin and hair back to health.According to Ayurveda, sesame seed oil is said to be good during winters. Sesame seed oil is light, free of odour and is easily absorbed by the skin.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a natural oil extracted from olives, the fruit of the olive tree. Pure olive oil, particularly extra-virgin olive oil, is fairly nutritious and is popular for body massage, mainly to soften the skin and provide nourishment. Olive oil contains many vitamins and minerals and acts as a natural moisturiser and recommended by dermatologists for dehydrated skin, particularly in winters. Olive oil can be used as moisturisers during winters to treat the troublesome areas of our body as they get very dry and flaky.

Almond oil

Almond oil is particularly beneficial for very dry skin and helps to relieve itching, soreness and dryness during winters. It is reported to be soothing, healing, lubricating, softening, revitalising and nourishing. Almond oil contains fatty acids which help your skin retain moisture and can heal chapped and irritated skin during winters. It can be added to face packs for dry skin.

Apricot oil

It is rich in Vitamins A, C and E. It also contains fatty acids and is a source of unsaturated fats. As it is easily absorbed by the skin, it is used in many cosmetic products and also in external applications on the skin. It is gentle on the skin and is easily absorbed. It helps to nourish and moisturise the skin and thus relieve dryness. It also helps the skin to retain moisture.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil contains vitamins B complex and E which help repair the skin and does damage control, minerals like zinc and copper, help to strengthen and keep the skin calm and comfortable. Its chemical structure is very similar to skin’s natural oil, so it is very easily absorbed which helps tame chaffing and chapping.