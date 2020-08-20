Gmail crashes and panic spreads world over

By | Published: 12:46 pm

Hyderabad: Life in the cyber world has almost come to a standstill as the most inexplicable thing had happened. The gmail has crashed.

As the most sought after mode of communication the electronic mail stopped functioning, panic spread world wide. A virtual pandemonium was prevailing in organisations and among individuals, as gmail stopped functioning.

Those working from home because of the pandemic depend mostly on the the flow of emails and it was the most unthinkable development. The news organisations which depend on gmail for receiving emails on latest developments were left with no news updates flowing into the newsrooms.

Downdetector.com, a website for realtime problem and outage monitoring, has been receiving messages about the outage of gmail from different parts of the world, including India.

“Mails are not getting uploaded and the attachments are not getting attached”, an exacerbated gmail user complained.

According to downdetector.com, majority of the metros in the country reported the outage. According to the website, 64 per cent of the users complained about attachment not getting uploaded to the mail services, while 20 per cent found it difficult to log-in. Fourteen per cent of the users were not receiving any messages.

Gmail is an email service that is offered by Google and in addition to free version gmail also offers paid version as part of the google apps for business plans.