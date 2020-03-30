GMR Airports’ partner Groupe ADP raises 2.5 bn euros

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: GMR Airports Limited’s international partner, Groupe ADP of France announced that it has raised Euro 2.5 billion (over Rs 20,860 crore) in bonds in two-parts.

The two-part bonds having different maturity have been priced at effective interest rate of 2.125 per cent and 2.75 per cent, respectively. The bonds were over-subscribed by more than five times.

The over-subscription of bonds in current economic scenario is the testimony of faith international investors have in Groupe ADP, as global airport developer and operator, GMR said in a statement.

In February 2020, GMR Group had signed a share purchase agreement with Groupe ADP to divest 49 per cent stake in GMR Airports Limited (GAL) for an equity consideration of Rs 10,780 crore. The deal valued GAL at Rs 22,000 crore. The GMR Group has already received the first tranche of Rs 5,248 crore, which was utilised to deleverage the group and improve cash flow and profitability.

Groupe ADP had also pegged earn-outs up to Rs 4,475 crore linked to achievement of certain agreed operating performance metrics as well as on receipt of certain regulatory clarifications over next five years. Thereby, total valuation assuming all above earn-outs are consummated, may reach Rs 26,475 crore on post money basis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .