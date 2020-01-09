GMR, ESR partner for Rs 550-cr logistics park in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:00 pm 11:09 pm

Hyderabad : GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL), an arm of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), formed a joint venture with ESR Hyderabad 1 Pte Ltd (ESR), a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based ESR Cayman, to develop a 66-acre logistics and industrial park at Hyderabad airport city. It will attract an investment of around Rs 550 crore.

ESR and GHAL have entered into definitive agreements with an equity interest of 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, in the special purpose vehicle — GMR Logistics Park Private Limited. The joint venture proposes to develop a flagship airport-centric logistics and industrial park providing facilities for warehousing, distribution centres and non-polluting industrial units such as light assembly.

The park will provide new-age facilities and amenities to occupiers and help attract investments and employment in the region. “This collaboration would set new standards for the warehousing and industrial real-estate sector. It would also benefit the burgeoning cargo industry in the region,” said Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group.

Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads of ESR India said, “This new facility at Hyderabad airport is our latest investment to support national and global trade to and from Telangana. Being strategically located, this state-of-the-art facility, showcasing smart, sustainable and human-centric design, will pave way for Indian and global companies to capitalise on the immense growth opportunities available in the Indian market.”

