GMR Group making masks, PPEs

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: The GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the GMR Group is making masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at various locations in the country.

A group of over 600 GMRVF-trained women volunteers are making the masks, sitting in their homes or centers abiding by all safety norms, according to a press release. These volunteers have already stitched over 65,000 masks which have been distributed to frontline workers in healthcare, police and security departments among others.

At the Hyderabad GMRVF Centre, a group of 14 women who were earlier stitching jute bags and other such products came forward to contribute to this task. They have stitched over 30,000 cotton masks since the lock-down. Out of this, over 1,000 masks were recently provided to the office of the Collector, Ranga Reddy district. Over 6,000 masks were taken by the airport’s Notified Area Committee (NAC) for distribution to frontline personnel working at the airport.

GMRVF has also distributed these masks free-of-cost in the villages adjoining the airport – Airport Colony, Mamidipally, Gollapally, Shamshabad etc. and also in the villages adjacent to the GMR road projects in Telangana.

Apart from the masks, these women are also developing PPE kits for the medical fraternity. On an average, each woman comes out with close to 10 PPE kits in a day, with each team making about 150 kits every day.

