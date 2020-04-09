GMR Hyderabad Airport distributes food packets for migrant labour

By | Published: 11:30 am

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has come forward to help migrant labourers in the city.

In coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, GHIAL has started distribution of packets of freshly cooked food from April 6. GHIAL is distributing 1,000 food packets per day (500 lunch packets + 500 dinner packets), which will continue till the lockdown is lifted, according to a press release.

The GMR Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation is facilitating the process.

The food packets have been prepared under hygienic conditions and contain 300 gms of cooked rice items in each packet. The distribution is presently being undertaken to the migrant labour residing in the Shastripuram area by GHMC, given the restrictions of movement due to the lockdown, the press release added.

