GMR Hyderabad Airport wins the Golden Peacock Award

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has won the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility for 2017 in the transportation sector under the aviation category.

MN Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India formally handed over the award at a presentation ceremony during the Institute of Directors, India’s 12th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility held recently in Bengaluru. Golden Peacock Awards, constituted by the Institute of Directors is regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide.

Commenting on the award, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said the award was a testimony to their continuous endeavour to give back to the society.

“Through GMR Group’s CSR wing GMR Varalakshmi Foundation which has been actively working in the villages around Hyderabad Airport for the last 12 years, we have undertaken initiatives in education, health, hygiene and sanitation, empowerment and livelihoods with focus on skill development and sustainable community development,” he said.