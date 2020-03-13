GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited , SpiceJet ink pact

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), has recently signed an agreement to lease with SpiceJet. As per the agreement, GHASL will be constructing a facility for SpiceJet to carry out the warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product SEZ, known as GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. This facility will be 33,000 sq ft initially, with a potential to expand to 1,00,000 sq ft, based on demand.

GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park is housed in Hyderabad Airport City, India’s first smart, Greenfield Airport City. The Park offers ‘ready-to-use’ industrial infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing land within special economic zone (SEZ) for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in Domestic Tariff Area for businesses catering to Indian market.

Commenting on this development, Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, says, “Most of the tenants including those in Pharma, Aerospace & Defence, Electronics, Automotive & FMCG will benefit from the availability of high quality warehousing catering to the Export and Import of goods from RGIA.”

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said, “As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses saving valuable time for our partner companies.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .