GMR to develop Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh 

Hyderabad: GMR Airports Limited (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, said it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) for the development and operations of greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In February 2019, GAL had emerged as the highest bidder for project on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis. The project involves design, build, finance, construction, development, up-gradation, modernisation, operation and maintenance of greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram for the period of 40 years, extendable by additional 20 years through international competitive bidding process, with GAL having right of first refusal (RoFR) of 10 per cent.

In calendar year 2019, the existing civil enclave at Visakhapatnam Naval Airfield has handled 2.78 million passengers and about 4,400 tonnes cargo. Over the past five years, the passenger traffic at the Vizag airport has grown at 21 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) while the airport ranks fifth amongst the custom airports in India in terms of cargo traffic.

The proposed greenfield airport site lies on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and is approximately 45 kms from Visakhapatnam through NH-5 and 25 kms from Vizianagaram via NH-43.

The site is located on the east coast and stands to get benefit from the vast catchment area surrounding the region. Moreover, the beach corridor development is underway in proximity to the proposed international airport in Bhogapuram, which will provide impetus to retail and hospitality developments in the region.

