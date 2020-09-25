GMR to divest 51% stake in Kakinada SEZ to Aurobindo Realty

As part of the proposed transfer of stake of KSEZ, the 100 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited (KGPL) held by KSEZ would also be transferred to Aurobindo Realty.

