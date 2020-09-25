GMR to divest 51% stake in Kakinada SEZ to Aurobindo Realty

Hyderabad: GMR Infrastructure Limited signed definitive agreements for the sale of equity owned by its wholly owned subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holding Limited (GSPHL) of its entire 51 per cent stake in Kakinada SEZ Limited (KSEZ) to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited (ARIPL).
As part of the proposed transfer of stake of KSEZ, the 100 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited (KGPL) held by KSEZ would also be transferred to Aurobindo Realty.
Total consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is Rs 2,610 crores. Out of the total consideration, Rs 1,600 crores would be received on the closing date and balance Rs 1,010 crore would be received in next 2 to 3 years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones.
KSEZ is engaged in the business of implementation of a port based multi-product special economic zone project at Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh.
KGPL has the concession granted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up a greenfield commercial port in Kona Village of the East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh.