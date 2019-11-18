GMR to inroduce FASTag Car Park at RGIA

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Passengers and visitors at Hyderabad International Airport are all set to experience a faster entry and exit from the airport car park zone with the GMR led Hyderabad International Airport introducing India’s first ever FASTag Car Park.

The initiative in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is in line with the Union Government’s mission to have ‘One Nation One Tag – FASTag’ and its signature programme of ‘Passenger is Prime’, according to a press release.

Dedicated FASTag lanes have been created at the entry and exit, which ensure zero wait time and the facility is initially started with ICICI FASTag and will be rolled out through other major banks gradually. Non-FASTag vehicles would continue to use the existing parking system.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said the new parking system provides for hassle free and quick movement in the parking zone. “It is also aligned with Government of India’s efforts for digitalisation and cashless transactions,” he said.

Apart from the regular benefits of FASTag, the system also promotes environmental sustainability viz. fuel saving, reduction in paper use and pollution.

How the system works

The automated system entails a customer buying the FASTag, which is linked to a prepaid account. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and needs to be affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen after the tag account is active.

The tag is mapped with NPCI by the issuer bank and the subscriber can use the parking without any manual intervention, such as waiting for a parking receipt at the entry or making cash/credit card payment at the exit.

There is no additional cost to customers with respect to the parking fee and one has to just purchase a onetime tag which does away with the wait time at entry and exit.

With dedicated FASTag lanes in place, as a user arrives through this lane, the strategically placed RFID reader will capture the tag with the timestamp and store the details in the local data base. While exiting, the same will be reconciled and the chargeable parking fee is automatically deducted allowing the passengers to virtually zip through the parking lot in no time.

Post completion of every transaction, user will receive SMS on the deducted amount, the press release added.

