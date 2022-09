Gnana Datu, Deepshika clinch badminton titles

Published Date - 05:37 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

All the winners of the PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship Season 6 at the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila and Deepshika Nerrdimelli recorded straight game victories to clinch boys and girls titles respectively in the under-17 category of the PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship Season 6 at the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the boys final, Hyderabad’s Gnana Dattu downed Harshit Tummala 22-20, 21-18 in a close encounter. In the girls category, Deepshika, however, had a relatively easy outing as she raced to a 21-13, 21-16 victory over Srivally Anumula.

Results: (Finals):

U-17: Boys: Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila bt Harshit Tummala 22-20, 21-18; Girls: Deepshika Nerrdimelli bt Srivally Anumula 21-13,21-16;

U-15: Boys: Tankara Gnana Dattu bt Sri Aditya Harsha Vardhan Bommakanti 18-21, 21-5,21-10; Girls: Rishita Pandey bt Praanjala Nisarga21-15, 21-19;

U-13 Boys: Vanamala Shashank bt Nishanth Bhukya 21-19, 17-21, 21-18; girls: Chadaram Hamsini bt Vainavi Thaduri 21-19,15-21,21-16;

U-11 Boys: Voja Charan Hrishikes Viraat bt P Krishav 20-22,21-11,21-12; Girls: Chadaram Hamsini bt Aadhira Rao Pasula 21-7,21-6.