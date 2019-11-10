Gnanendhra hogs limelight

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Bhavans Aurobindo’s Gnanedhra hogged the limelight winning three medals – a gold, silver and a bronze, in the State level skating event at the Indira Park on Sunday.

He won gold in the 10km skating rink point to point event ahead of V Nidhish and Chakradhar who took second and third places respectively. He then won silver in the elimination 10km and bagged bronze in the road elimination 15 km.

