GNITS hogs limelight in inter-engineering sports meet for women

Published: 10:45 pm 11:22 pm

Hosts G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) women ruled the roost in the IX national level inter-engineering sports meet for women. They won the basketball, volleyball, throw ball, kho-kho, table tennis and badminton (individual) titles.

Karnam Malleswari, the Sydney Olympic bronze medallist, was the chief guest for the final day of the function.

Results: Basketball: 1. GNITS, 2. VNRVJIET, 3, BRECW; Volleyball: 1. GNITS A, 2. CVSR, 3. GNITS B; Throw ball: 1. GNITS A, 2. GNITS B, 3. SMEC; Kho-kho: 1. GNITS, 2. GRIET, 3. CMRIT; Badminton (team): 1. VNRVJIET, GNITS; Badminton (singles): 1. GNITS, 2. VNRVJIET; Table tennis (team): 1. GNITS, 2. VJITl; Table tennis (singles): 1. GNITS A, 2. GNITS B

