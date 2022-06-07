Go bonkers with Mohit Modanwa’s on-stage infectious energy

Hyderabad: What makes an artist an outstanding performer? We believe that a major role is played by the energy level of an artist, especially when they are performing on stage. Speaking of which, we immediately recall Mohit Modanwal. He is the singer who is taking the music world by storm. He has it all: a mesmerising voice, a jovial attitude, and unrivalled energy.

Mohit Modanwal is the leading name when it comes to acts happening at clubs or restaurants. And do you know why people enjoy being at his events? It’s his infectious energy that drives them crazy and nudges them to hit the dance floor until they trip. This also makes Mohit a go-to singer for all kinds of occasions.

Imagine going to a club where the artist is performing in a humdrum mood. Isn’t that a mood spoiler? When it comes to Mohit Modanwal, not only does his energy make the atmosphere lively, but so do his song selections. The singer carefully selects a playlist, and each song from that list will make you throw your hands up in the air.

The only thing we remember about Mohit Modanwal’s performances is people swaying in his buoyant vigour and singing chorus with him. Like this, the singer has amped up the ambience of various clubs and crafted an unforgettable experience for many people.

Mohit Modanwal creates an instant bond with his audience. He sometimes leaves the stage and jumps between them to sing. People cannot hold back their bubbling emotions but join hands with Mohit and celebrate.

To date, the singer has delivered more than a thousand shows and has also done a few international shows. Mohit has performed at various prestigious clubs and restaurants like NXT LVL, BC B, Bombay Adda, Epitome, Boho, Glass House, South Bombay Bar, Boho, XOYO, The Secret, Glass House, etc. From animated songs to love-worthy ones, Mohit Modanwal has proved his mastery each time.

