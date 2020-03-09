Go creative with animation

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:32 pm

Hyderabad: In these times when landing a job armed with just a conventional degree has become a tough task, a career in animation could be an option worth checking out. This happening and much talked about industry is for those who love to create magic. Experts on several occasions have been stressing on the growth of animation industry, which has the potential to generate a lot of employment opportunities.

Apart from offering attractive salaries, this industry provides a platform to showcase one’s talent and creativity. So, a career in animation could be the ideal choice for those who are confident about their own talents and creativity. There are several types of jobs in the animation industry, including graphic designer, film and video editor, 3D modeler, art director, animator, flash animator, background painter and animation director.

One of the main areas of this industry to work with is film and television, which is witnessing a huge demand for movies and series as entertainment options for children. This apart, animation is being widely used in the areas of marketing, engineering and advertisement as well. The best way to pursue a career in animation is to first get a degree in this stream or join a diploma programme. As many animation studios are coming up to meet the demands of the industry, a host of institutes are offering diploma courses in animation.

If you are looking to pursue a degree, then you can go for Bachelor of Fine Arts, a three year-course. To join this course, you need 10+2 and meet the minimum percentage as per the college or university. After degree, you may opt for any specialised course from private institutes.

Institutes offering diploma courses in Hyderabad include Pixxel Arts, IACG, Digiquest Institute of Creative Arts and Design, Pixels Academy, Blue Frames Animation, Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts. All you need to do is find the right institute as per your interest and budget.

With the State government setting up the IMAGE Tower in Hyderabad, expectations are high of a boost to animation industry and major scope for employment opportunities in this area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .