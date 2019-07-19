Go electric

By | Published: 12:00 am 6:55 pm

With air pollution reaching alarming levels in the country, the transition to electric vehicles is not only desirable but inevitable. The Central government’s target of 2030 to make this switch appears ambitious at this stage but the urgency of the task cannot be ignored. The vision unveiled by the government to leapfrog into an era of electric mobility and domestic e-vehicle manufacturing must be welcomed. An additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh is now offered on interest paid on loans to purchase electric vehicles, and the GST Council has been moved to cut the tax on e-vehicles to 5% from 12%. Both demands were made by the industry earlier. Lithium-ion cells have been exempted from Customs duty to help bring down their cost. There is also a significant outlay under the second iteration of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) plan of Rs 10,000 crore to give a fillip to commercial vehicles and to set up charging stations. The States must now speed up induction of electric vehicles into their public transport fleets. While the government’s aggressive push for faster transition is laudable, the high initial cost and lack of infrastructure are major hurdles to EV adoption in India. Another downside is that the EVs require to be charged for four to five hours for distances up to 100 km. The lack of infrastructure also means EV owners need to have a dedicated parking space with charging facility.

Electric vehicles are a sunrise opportunity with India having the potential to emerge as the world’s EV manufacturing hub. The Niti Aayog has proposed that two-wheelers below 150cc sold in the country after 2025 should all be electric ones while the deadline for the three-wheelers is 2023. According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the EV industry has grown by 124% selling 56,000 units in the past year, of which two-wheeler electric vehicles have seen the maximum growth. Undoubtedly, the future belongs to electric mobility. Besides electrification, vehicles are also going to increasingly become automated and connected. Switching to electric vehicles will help curb air pollution and cut down the import bill for crude oil. At present, vehicular emissions form one of the major contributors to air pollution. India has to join the league of other advanced countries in rapidly replacing fossil fuel vehicles with the electric ones. However, the process of rapid shift towards green technologies faces some key challenges like indigenisation of battery production and creation of charging infrastructure across the country. Compared with developed countries, it would be easier for India to make the shift because it has a lower per capita penetration of private vehicles.