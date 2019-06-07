Go for safe, secure locks to shield your home

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Most of us spend enough money on the look and design of the front door of our home, but give little thought when it comes to the door lock, which is an essential part of safety and security for any residential space.

A trustworthy door lock helps in keeping one’s family, house and belongings safe. When you visit a hardware store, you will find several types of locks in various shapes, sizes, and designs. Many are not aware of which lock is suitable and secure.

To ensure your door lock provides solid home security, choose locks that are strong and well-built. Good locks will be shields for any home and prevent thieves from using picking tools to manipulate a lock’s internal mechanisms and gaining entry into your home.

There are different types of door locks available across the city and from online stores like Amazon and Flipkart. All you need is to select the best door lock and let it act as the barrier to keep your facility and workspace safe and help maintain privacy.

Deadbolts

Though they do not offer fancy features, they help in keeping your doors secure. Deadbolts are one of the most popular door lock types, and widely used in many residential properties. Due to their popularity, they are also a common fixture in commercial spaces.

There are multiple types of deadbolts like knob lock and jimmy proof locks. Deadbolt locks have a separate mechanism from the doorknob, which gives your entry doors an additional layer of security. Many home and business owners choose both a doorknob lock and deadbolt on their entry doors to prevent the risk of intruders.

Deadbolts can reduce the risk of forced entry by creating a secure lock system that makes it nearly impossible for a burglar to break in through the door. Deadbolts can be both single and double cylinder designs, with double cylinder offering even more protection from unauthorized persons gaining access to the home.

Padlocks

These are one of the simplest types of door locks. Padlocks can be small or large and usually are square or rectangle-shaped with a U-shaped bar. One end of the bar stays in the lock but moves up and down to allow the other side to lock and release.

Due to the nature of padlocks, people often overlook them when they are deciding on door lock types. Padlocks have a plethora of uses, and the fact that they are portable makes them appealing to many homeowners.

Padlocks can be used to secure doors and chains that are used to lock sliding doors. Although they are not installed on doors like traditional door lock types, they shouldn’t be ignored.

Circular padlocks

A circular padlock or disc padlock, is another type of padlock that offers a bit more protection for people who want a more secure lock. They are thicker and more challenging to break than a regular padlock.

A circular padlock has a curved bar that extends from one side of the lock, moves through the handles on the door, and locks back into itself to prevent the door from opening.

Keypad-operated door locks

Tired of losing your home keys time and again and want a safer option to safeguard your home, then keypad operated door locks can be an ideal choice and convenient. These types of locks allow you to create access codes for all your family members and this process is even easier with smart locks, most of which allow you to create and change keys whenever required.