Go natural for a glowing skin

Say goodbye to synthetic face packs and try out homemade fruit ones

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:31 pm

Many of us feel cheated by using artificial products that show no result. Most of these skin creams, lotions, gels etc., are loaded with chemicals which can harm our skin in the long run. However, a great alternative to your expensive beauty products in the market is fruit face packs which are quite effective, have no side effects and are cost efficient.

The homemade fruit face packs are natural and easy to make so, which gives you clear, smooth and glowing skin with regular use. Fruit packs are great for adding radiance to the skin.

They can also be applied daily. Here are some fruit face packs that help you achieve a beautiful glowing.

Ripe papaya

Papaya has so many benefits that it used to be called “ The food of the angels.” It is a rich source of antioxidants, like Vitamins A, C and B, folate and pantothenic acid, as well as minerals like potassium, copper, and magnesium.

Papaya contains papain, an enzyme, which helps to soften and remove dead skin cells, making the skin clearer and brighter. Mix 3 teaspoons ripe papaya with 3 teaspoons oats and one teaspoon each curd and honey.

Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with water. It softens the skin and adds a glow. Alternatively mash few slices of ripe papaya until it is smooth. Add few drops of honey and lemon juice to make thick paste. Apply the paste on the face for 30 minutes and wash it off with fresh clean water.

Banana

Banana is one of the richest sources of potassium and also contains Vitamin C and B6, silica, potassium, and other nutrients banana is extremely nourishing for the skin, not only due to its vitamin content, but also because potassium helps to soften the skin.

It helps clear hyperpigmentation and protects the skin from sun damage. It is a perfect ingredient for dry and sensitive skin. It also tightens and tones the skin. Banana pulp can be added to egg white and one teaspoon honey, leave it for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off. Almond oil may also be added to the pack, especially during the dry winter season.

Apples

Apples contain a wealth of vitamins and minerals. Apples are wonderful skin toners helping to tighten the skin and stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface. Apples also contain fruit acids, which have a powerful cleansing effect on the skin, removing dead skin cells. This helps to brighten the skin and gradually clear away blemishes, like dark spots. In fact, it helps to achieve healthy, glowing and youthful skin.

Raw apple pulp or apple juice can be applied on the skin daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. Grated apple can be added to face masks. Mix oats with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. Grate few slices of apple, with its skin removed and add a few drops of honey to make it a paste. Apply the paste onto your face and uncovered areas like hands, elbows etc. Wash it off with warm water after 30 minutes.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are a rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants. They have excellent benefits for skin care, as they help to moisturise the skin. The pomegranate also helps to improve the skin’s moisture retention ability too. Used regularly on the face, it can remove tan, lighten skin colour and also brighten the skin. Pomegranate juice can be mixed with lemon juice in equal quantities and applied on the face.

