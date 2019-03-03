Go the crochet way

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Say what you want about the infamous, but highly popular reality dating show Love Island, you have to give the participants credit for the very trendy swimsuits and one-pieces they sported during their time in the villa in Spain.

Though some were definitely on the racier side, leaving not much to the imagination, others were quite appropriate for a regular day on the beach. What caught our eye was the crochet number worn by the curvaceous Alexandria who turned many boys’ heads when she entered wearing a white crochet number with a slinky red cape. Spring may feel far away, but there is no harm in daydreaming about that summer beach getaway and getting swimsuit ready with some hours at the gym. Crochet swimsuits have a very bohemian feel to them and give the wearer an understated sexiness.

Check fabric

Worn for the first time, Crochet bikinis are bound to feel tight. They are made of cotton so you are going to feel very light. When buying one, look for pieces with elastics so that they fit snugly on you.

Many shades

You can go crazy with the shades here, go bright or light whatever your mood tells you to go with. Pop on a straw hat and a net cover-up which will show off that swimsuit and figure, as you walk along that Caribbean beach.

Half n half

Don’t want to wear a full set of crochet, just wear the top and slide into some white jeans and add a tank top, so that crochet detail peeks out as you amble along the streets looking for knick-knacks.

Maintaining garment

After wearing them, best to wash them with a mild detergent and lay them out flat in the sun, so there will be circulation around the swimwear.