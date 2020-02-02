Go-to options to forever stay trendy

By | Jasthi clothing | Published: 6:27 pm

There are certain patterns that stick around in your life, no matter what. You look up to those patterns for comfort; they’re effortless to style, will look good on anybody and, most importantly never go out of fashion. We are talking about stripes and plaids. Your go-to option for when you have nothing to wear could make for your best fashion statement.

Effortless wear – on

We love how practical plaids and stripes can be when it comes to casual dressing. Stripes are uncomplicated fashion patterns we must incorporate more into our life. Plaids are commonly worn as shirts by both men and women. But, we suggest you take a little risk and pair your formal striped trousers or skirts with a plaid trench coat or opt for plaid skirts for semi-formal meetings.

Monochrome magic

We will never get over a good monochrome moment. And, what better way to make it than a good monochrome stripe or plaid combination. Cold colours like blue, black, grey and burgundy are classic monochrome tones for both striped and plaid patterns. For an edgy, kitschy look, monochrome is just right.

Splash it up

Inject some colour into your wardrobe by opting for multicoloured striped and plaid shirts or pants. Women can pair their favourite multicoloured stripe dress or jumpsuits with rainbow-toned plaid over coats while men can go for subtle toned plaid shirts with flashy striped pants to jazz up their look. Clashing colours like yellow on orange or red on pink or blue on green are some perfect colour combinations for your plaid or stripe outfit do-over.

Multi-dimensional layers

Since there still is a while to go until we witness spring, layering could be an amazing fashion statement. There is no such thing as less is more with these two. Multicoloured tops and bottoms in either of the pattern paired with a multi dimensional vertical/horizontal striped over coat or plaid jacket along with a plaid hat or striped bag or vice versa is one way you can layer your outfit with the two.

