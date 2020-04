By | Published: 5:03 pm

Panaji: The test reports of 15 suspected coronavirus patients in Goa have come out negative, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

So far, seven coronavirus cases have been reported from the coastal state and all the patients are undergoing treatment at a special hospital in South Goa district.

Rane said 15 new samples were tested at the virology lab of the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here on Monday night and all the reports came out negative.