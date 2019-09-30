Goa-Delhi flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

By | Published: 12:19 pm

Panaji: A major air tragedy was averted after a Delhi-bound flight with nearly 200 people on board made an emergency landing at Goa’s airport in the early hours of Sunday.

The Indigo flight 6E-336 had taken off from Goa when its pilot detected engine failure, following which the aircraft was forced to turnaround to Goa’s Dabolim airport.

“An IndiGo flight 6E 336 (CEO VT-IHC) operating from Goa to Delhi on 29 September 2019 returned to Goa airport due to technical issues in NR 1 engine. As per the laid down SOPs, our pilot landed the aircraft in Goa for inspection. All the passengers were accommodated on other flights to Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.