Goa may give incentives for roof-top rainwater harvesting

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Panaji: The Goa government is considering providing incentives to the residents who have installed rainwater harvesting system on roof-tops, Water Resources Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government was considering the incentives as it is concerned about conservation of water. “I will discuss this issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The Town and Country Planning Act need to be amended to encourage the roof-top rainwater harvesting,” he said.

Responding to a query, the minister said the government was also planning to construct more small check dams across the rivers in the state to increase water table.