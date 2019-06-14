GOC TASA inaugurates renovated ECHS polyclinic in Secunderabad

By | Published: 3:42 pm 3:44 pm

Hyderabad: The renovated ECHS polyclinic at Secunderabad was inaugurated by Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, here on Friday. This polyclinic was established in 2004 and since inception has been located in an ad-hoc building.

The complete project work taken up now included false ceiling, flooring, electrification and periodical maintenance, according to a press release. During the inaugural address, the General Officer stated that the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area has been dedicatedly working on making Ex-servicemen Contribution Health Scheme (ECHS) more effective with changing times and technology.

He also mentioned that the focus has always been to empower veterans and ensure their comfort by providing efficient patient care and urged the stakeholders to contribute towards the common goal of clientele satisfaction, the release added.

