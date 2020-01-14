Goda Devi Kalyanam performed at Chilkur

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The management of Sri Balaji Temple, Chilkur, performed Goda Devi Kalyanam on the temple premises on Tuesday. It is a tradition to perform Goda Devi Kalyanam in all Vishnu Temples on the day of Bhogi.

As part of this tradition, the Chilkur temple management also performed Goda Devi Kalyanam. Andal is an ancient Tamil saint and one of the 12 Alwars (saints) and the only woman Alwar of Vaishnavism.

She wrote the great Tamil works of ‘Tiruppavai’ (30 verses) and ‘Naacchiyaar Tirumozhi’ (143 verses) and is known for her unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu.

