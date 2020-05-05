Godavari cheer washes out corona fear in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:19 pm

Siddipet: The countries have been working hard to help their citizens remain positive during these testing times of the coronavirus. But, a single effort by the Telangana government has spread positive vibes across the Siddipet district — The filling of Ranganayaka Sagar with Kaleshwaram water and the release of Godavari water into canals.

The impact is such that there is more talk going on about how the Godavari water would change their lives forever than the coronavirus, which has been plaguing the country and the State.

Though people are still maintaining social distance and wearing masks whenever they come out, there are no signs of negativity among them. The reporting of Covid-19 cases in Telangana and the release of the water to Siddipet district happened at the same time. While the Irrigation Department was releasing water to the Ananthagiri Reservior, a person from the State tested positive for the virus on March 2.

After the reservoir, located on the border of Sircilla and Siddipet districts, received 1.75 tmc, officials have started releasing the water to the surge pool of Ranganayaka Sagar from April 13. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao released the water to Ranganayaka Sagar by switching on the motors 10 days later.

A week later, the Finance Minister released the water to all the canals and also to streams such as Siddipet Vagu and Pedda Vagu, spreading the positive vibes all across the Siddipet Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the water was also released to the Mallanna Sagar surge pool, from where the water will be released to Kondapochamma Sagar. Since the Godavari water is going through Siddipet, Dubbak and Gajwel Assembly constituencies, the talk around the Kaleshwaram project and Godavari water can be seen eclipsing the effect of the pandemic.

While the farming fraternity is discussing how the supply of irrigation water would make farming a profitable profession, businessmen and others can be seen talking about how the increased income in the rural areas would improve their business. Besides, they are making it a point to visit the irrigation canals to witness their long-standing dream coming true.

A farmer from Siddipet, B Shankaraiah, told ‘Telangana Today’ that the Godavari water had given them much-need hope for their farming fraternity. He said they would certainly earn profit in farming from now. He also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for keeping his promise of getting the Godavari water to Siddipet.

Luckily, the district recorded a solitary Covid-19 positive case, who was also discharged from the hospital.

