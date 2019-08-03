Godavari crosses first danger level in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Water level in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam has remained at danger level and was marked at 46.20 feet at 5 pm on Saturday.

The river crossed the first warning level of 43 feet at 5 am on Saturday. The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued Yellow Flood Bulletin with a forecast of a rising trend that the river might reach 47.50 feet by 9 pm.

The second warning would be issued if the water level reaches 48 feet. In order to monitor the flood situation and to ensure relief to the affected people, two control rooms one at District Collectorate, Kothagudem (08744-249994) and another at Sub-Collector office (08743-232444) at Bhadrachalam were set up, informed Collector Rajat Kumar Saini.

He along with ITDA PO VP Gautham and Sub-Collector Bhavesh Mishra visited Bhadrachalam on Saturday and took stock of the flood situation. The district administration was fully prepared to handle the situation even if the water level in the river reaches third warning level of 53 feet, he told the press-persons.

Measures to relocate residents in flood-affected villages had been taken up and all required essential commodities and medicines were available at the relief centres. Tahsildars, sectorial officers and MPDOs had been directed to visit the villages on the banks of the river to assess the situation time to time, Saini added.

Meanwhile, several villages in Charla, Dummugudem, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Aswapuram and Burgampahad mandals and on the banks of the river were inundated by flood waters and transportation was affected.

All the reservoirs and tanks in the district were filled to the brim and overflowing. At Taliperu project in Cherla mandal the officials have lifted 20 gates of the total 25 gates to discharge 69,000 cusecs into River Godavari, in the evening hours.

Heavy rains wipe out deficit rainfall in Medak district

Sangareddy: The erstwhile Medak district recorded the heaviest rainfall of the season during the past 24 hours. The three districts, which recorded deficit rainfall in the first two months of the rainy season, witnessed heavy rains in the first three days of August month. The district recorded 50 mm rainfall as all the mandals in the district received continuous rains during the past 24 hours at 8.30 am on Saturday. Gummadidala mandal recorded 92.3 mm followed by Manoor 84.2 mm and Pulkal 78.6. The rain has reduced the deficit of rain from 36 percent on Friday to 24 percent in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Medak district recorded 57.4 mm average rainfall during the same period. Heavy rains during the past three days have erased the deficit rainfall in the district this year. The Siddipet district, which recorded 42 mm rainfall during the period, has recorded 10 percent excess rainfall this year.

SRSP receives 30,320 cusecs of inflow

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) has been receiving good inflows this rainy season. On Saturday morning, the project received 30,320 cusecs inflow due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and nearby areas.

The water level has touched 1,049.50 feet mark.

From last four days, good rainfall was recorded at SRSP catchment area in Maharashtra and Babli project. Due to this, the project obtained nearly 30,000 cusecs.

According to SRSP officials, in the next few days the project may receive good inflows and project may reach FRL level.

