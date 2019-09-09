Godavari flows above first warning level at Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 12:24 am

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem) : Water level in river Godavari has been receding but remained above first warning level of 43 feet at Bhadrachalam on Monday. The water level at 11am was 50.5 feet and it receded to 48.1 feet at 7pm much to the relief of villagers on the banks of the river. The water level at Parnasala and surrounding areas, which were inundated with flood waters on Sunday, also come down.

The flood waters that entered into the residential areas of Burgampahad, Sarapaka and Naginiprolu Reddypalem. The road between Bhadrachalam and Burgampahad was inundated with Godavari waters affecting vehicular traffic.

District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini who took stock of the flood situation has directed the mandal level officials and sectoral officers to be alert and not to leave their working headquarters.

He the officials to closely monitor situation until water level reaches below first warning level.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .