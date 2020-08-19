Godavari flows below second warning level at Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 11:23 am

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district has come down below second warning level on Wednesday morning.

The water level in the river was at 46.6 feet at 9am with the discharge of 11, 36,800 cusecs of water, informed the Central Water Commission officials.

The district administration was on full alert as the first warning (43 feet) was in in force, said the District Collector MV Reddy.

