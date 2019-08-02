Godavari has enough water for Hyderabad’s needs for 8 months

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: With the Godavari river getting heavy inflows from upstream, Hyderabad is assured of sufficient drinking water for the next eight months. With more inflows expected, things could get only brighter, officials say.

The current level of inflows in the river and the steady rise of water levels in the Yellampally project is a positive sign for Hyderabad. With a weather forecast of more rains, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials expect more inflows into Yellampally from the Kadem project. On Thursday night, Yellampally project received 4,000 cusecs and a similar quantity, if not a bit higher, is expected into the project. This is in addition to the 15,000 cusecs received in the last few days following the heavy rains, a senior HMWSSB official said.

Due to the steady inflows, the storage in Yellampally is now 9.5tmcft against the full capacity of 20tmcft. Given the current storage, it will assure sufficient drinking water to Hyderabad for the next eight months, he said.

More importantly, the Irrigation Department conducted a trial run of a pumping unit at Sundilla project successfully a couple of days ago. With sufficient inflows from the Kadem project into Yellampally through gravity, pumping has been stopped by the department, he said.

Hyderabad’s drinking water requirements are being met majorly through the Nagarjuna Sagar project on the Krishna river and the Yellampally project on the Godavari.

Every day, the HMWSSB supplies nearly 440 MGD of water to the city. Of these, about 152 MGD is drawn from Yellampally and 260 MGD from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Commissioned in 2015, the Godavari Drinking Water Supply project from Yellampally has been a reliable source of supply.

Meanwhile, heavy inflows are being reported into Jurala and Srisailam projects the Krishna. With more expected during the next few days, Nagarjuna Sagar will also be getting steady inflows.

Due to the delayed monsoon and inflows into Srisailam project, the HWMSSB had commenced emergency pumping from Puttamgandi near Nagarjuna Sagar project a month ago to ensure sufficient drinking water supply to the city.

However, officials are hoping that with heavy inflows into the projects, there will be sufficient drinking water for the capital in the coming months.

