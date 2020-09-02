Godavari rising at Bhadrachalam again, officials put on alert

In view of heavy rains in the upper catchment area, the flood situation was getting intensified at Peruru and Taliperu.

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari has begun increasing again at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday.

The water level reached 41.6 feet at 5 pm on Wednesday with water discharge of about 8,25,632 cusecs, District Collector MV Reddy said. He informed that the officials were directed to be alert as the water could cross the first warning level of 43 feet by Thursday morning.

In view of heavy rains in the upper catchment area, the flood situation was getting intensified at Peruru and Taliperu. Flood duty officers should be ready to shift the residents in the flood inundation area, seven mandals on either side of the river, he noted.

Police and revenue officials have closed bathing ghats that were submerged in the river water. Godavari was rising for the third time in this season and fishermen told not to go into the river till flood situation turns normal, Reddy said.

