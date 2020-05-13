Godavari water set to reach Kondapochamma by May 25

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Inching closer to the last phase of Link 4 of the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), irrigation officials on Tuesday operated one of the eight pumps at Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar surge pool at Tukkapur for the first time and successfully discharged the water into the canal leading to Akkaram surge pool. With this development, Godavari water is all set to reach Kondapochamma Sagar by May 25 after traversing a distance of 239 km from Medigadda Barrage, the starting point.

KLIS Engineer In Chief (Hyderabad) Bhukya Hariram and Adviser to Telangana government on Lift Irrigation Schemes K Penta Reddy formally switched on the pump releasing the water in a simple ceremony at Mallanna Sagar pump house.

“Water has been successfully lifted by switching on one pump with a capacity of 43 MW and delivered it into the canal. Within two days, we will run a few more pumps speeding up the flow of water to Akkaram surge pool. From there, water will be pumped to Markuk surge pool and then to the final destination, Kondapochamma Sagar, by May 25,” Penta Reddy told Telangana Today.

While the electromechanical works on all the eight pumps have been completed, the wet run has been taken up starting with only one pump. Unlike the dry run used in testing pumping of huge motors, the Mallanna Sagar pumps which are smaller in size can directly take the wet run. Once the water from Akkaram reaches Markuk, engineers are confident that in no time, water will reach Kondapochamma Sagar.

The technical teams have prepared the 127 MW (6 pumps of 27 MW capacity ) Pump House at Akkaram and 204 MW capacity pumps (6 pumps of 34 MW each) at Markuk to receive and lift the Godavari water. The engineers are now working round-the-lock to test them so that the wet run to Kondapochamma Sagar can be taken up as per schedule. After the 15 TMC Kondapochamma Reservoir is filled, Link V of the KLIS envisages taking water to Yadadri and Nalgonda districts to fill Gandhamalla and Baswapur reservoirs under packages 15 and 16.

On May 3, the first pump at the Ranganayak Sagar pump house was switched on and water was channeled to Mallanna Sagar surge pool. All the four Ranganayak Sagar pumps have been successfully operated by closely monitoring the functioning under different parameters.

