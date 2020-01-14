Godavari waters for Krishna basin

By | Published: 12:21 am 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy took an unanimous decision to divert Godavari river water to the Krishna river basin as water availability in Krishna was increasingly becoming uncertain. They decided to hold in-depth discussions further to finalise locations for diverting the water from Godavari River to Krishna river basin, quantity of water to be diverted, diversion model to be adopted and other related issues during their next meeting.

In a marathon meeting that lasted for over six hours at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, both the Chief Ministers felt that water availability in Krishna river was not uniform every year with water levels hitting rock bottom on several occasions. As a result, farmers in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh as well as erstwhile districts of Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts in Telangana State were incurring severe crop losses, they observed.

“It will be a wise move if water from Godavari river is diverted to the Krishna basin whenever required for the benefit of farmers from both Telugu States. Utilising the Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects, Godavari river water can be diverted to the Krishna ayacut, with less expenditure and time,” the Chief Ministers decided.

Chandrashekhar Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy decided to pursue a give-and-take policy in all the matters pertaining to both the sibling States for the larger benefit of people in both the States. They also decided to resolve all the issues under the ninth and tenth Schedule of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in an amicable manner. They asked their respective Chief Secretaries to hold a meeting to resolve the issues listed under both the schedules at the earliest.

Earlier, Jaganmohan Reddy received a warm welcome from Chandrashekhar Rao upon the former’s arrival at Pragathi Bhavan in the afternoon. Jaganmohan Reddy was accompanied by MPs Y Vijay Sai Reddy, Mithun Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy, while Minister K T Rama Rao and MP J Santosh Kumar were among those who welcomed them. Jagan and other guests were served a sumptuous lunch, following which both the Chief Ministers held discussions on issues on various issues including local and national political scenario.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .