Godavari waters receding in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: The erstwhile Khammam district witnessed drizzles at a few places for a brief period and the weather remained cloudy on Thursday. Seven mandals received light rain and six moderate rain in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the past 24 hours. There was no rain in four mandals and the district average was 7.8mm.

The water level in the Godavari river was receding at Bhadrachalam. It was marked at 35.9 feet at 6 am and it came down to 35 feet at 6 pm. A meeting of sectorial officers was held on Thursday to review the flood situation and assess the preparedness of the staff in case of a flood.

In Khammam, the district average rainfall for the past 24 hours was 14.4 mm. A total of 12 mandals in the district received moderate rain and six saw moderate rain. Mudigonda mandal received heavy rain of 30.4 mm.

