Godavarikhani police bust house burglary gang

12 detained for burglary, items worth Rs 15 lakh recovered

Peddapalli: Godavarikhani police busted a house burglary gang and detained twelve of its members on Friday.

About Rs 15 lakh worth property including 25 1/4 tulas gold ornaments, 40 tulas silver ornaments, five televisions, a laptop, Rs 30,000 net cash were seized from the gang members.

Producing the accused before media persons in Godavarikhani on Friday, Peddapalli DCP V Ravinder explained the modus operandi of the gang.

Based on reliable information, police teams led by Circle Inspectors Parsha Ramesh (Godavarikhani Town-I) and Raj Kumar (Godavarikhani Town-II) conducted checking at five incline chowk, Godavarikhani and arrested the accused while moving under suspicious circumstances.

On interrogation, they confessed the crime. Gang members used to identify locked houses during the day time and commit crime in the night.

They committed crime in 16 houses in Town-I and II police stations limits in nine months. A total of eight cases including five in Town-I and three in Town-II police stations were registered.

Penki Balaram, Kondaram Pranay of Krishnanagar, Kondra Abhishek, Alukunta Srikanth of Bhagathsinghnagar, Kannuri Anji, Vishwaroju Sagar of Parashuramnagar, Varikoppula Tharun of Bhagathnagar, Poreddy Yashwanth of Sanjay Gandhi nagar, Velpula Akshay of Vinobanagar, Md Shaheer of Gandhinagar, Gonela Ajay of Chandrababu colony, and Syed Apnan Ahmad of Addaguntapalli. All of them belong to Godavarikhani. Three thieves were absconding.

DCP Ravinder and Godavarikhani ACP V Umender appreciated police, who played a vital role in detaining burglars.

