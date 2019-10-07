Goddess Bhadrakali adorned as Mahishasura Mardini in Warangal

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Warangal Urban: On the ninth day of the ongoing Devi Sarannavatri celebrations on Monday, the Goddess Bhadrakali was adorned as Mahishasura Mardini at the historic Bhadrakali temple in the city.

Thousands of devotees made a beeline to the temple to have darshan of the Goddess. Vishaka Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swatmanandendra Swamy has also arrived at the temple and saw that the ‘Navaratrayaga Mahapurnahuthi’ was performed at the temple. It may be mentioned here that he had been performing the Sarannavatra Vatram at the residence of the MP (Rajya Sabha) V Lakshmikantha Rao in Hanamkonda. The pontiff was given a traditional welcome at the temple by government chief whip Vinay Bhaskar, Executive Officer R Sunitha, temple chief priest Bhadrakali Sheshu and other priests.

