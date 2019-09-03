Godless to liven up Europe’s metal scene

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 9:16 pm

Metal bands have mostly been underground for various reasons. But this Hyderabadi death metal band called Godless doesn’t have any limits. From playing at the Wacken Open Air music fest which is considered to be the mecca of metalheads, the band is now all geared up for its first musical tour around Europe this September. Formed in 2015 by Aniket Yadav (drummer), Ravi Nidamarthy (lead guitarist), Moiz Mustafa (guitarist), Kaushal LS (vocalist) and Abbas Razvi (bassist), the band has come a long way and made a mark in the metal band community.

“Metal is a genre which is not for everybody as it is loud and not easy listening. It is fast, dark-themed music which not many have an ear for. But now, there is a lot of acceptance than before for metal as a genre. There are many bands coming together as they are many festivals held for heavy metal music,” says vocalist Kaushal. “In the beginning, many cafes and restaurants weren’t open to heavy metal performances due to the preconceived notion of it being too loud.But a few venues like the Moonshine Project in Jubilee Hills allow and support our shows,” he adds.

The band played at various cities in the country, but their performance at Wacken Open Air (WOA) Festival in North Germany turned out to be the opportunity that put them on the world map. “WOA kind of opened the doors for us to Europe. A lot of people got to know about us as we played for thousands of people at the festival. Also, the promoter who organised the show was also part of another band. He got together with us when were planning this Europe tour,” says Kaushal.

Apart from performances, the band also sells merchandised t-shirts and CD albums to raise funds for their performances and tours. Quiz them on their preparation for their upcoming tour? Kaushal replies excitedly, “It’s going to be our second trip to Europe, but this time it’s bigger and more ambitious. We have practised hard and long for this, and hope that we grow as performers after every show.” The band has named the tour ‘Swarm over Europe’ and have 18 shows scheduled in around 25 places in Europe from September 6 to 30. For more updates, follow their Facebook page @godlessindia.

