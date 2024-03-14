Godrej Properties secures prime land in Kokapet for residential development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has on Thursday announced that it acquired approximately 3 acres of land in Kokapet, marking its second land acquisition in Hyderabad.

With this acquisition, the total booking value potential added by GPL in the city reaches Rs 4,800 crore. The land, situated near the Outer Ring Road junction close to Golden Mile Road, offers an estimated saleable area of around 1.2 million square feet.

“This space will primarily be utilized for the development of premium residential apartments of various configurations, with an estimated booking value of approximately Rs. 1,300 crore,” the release stated.

Gaurav Pandey, MD, and CEO of Godrej Properties, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, highlighting Hyderabad’s status as one of the largest and fastest-growing residential real estate markets in the country.

“We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents,” he added.