Going down memory lane of Whitney Houston’s life

By | Published: 7:31 pm

The year 2020 marks the eighth death anniversary of well-known American singer and actor Whitney Houston whose life was cut short when she was found dead in the bathtub of her suite at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Her death is ruled an accidental drowning. She was slated to perform at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy party later that night. The singer, who was 48, had struggled for years with cocaine, marijuana and pills. Heart disease and cocaine use were listed as contributing factors in her death.

Born on August 9, 1963, Whitney Elizabeth Houston started performing as a soloist in the junior gospel choir at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, in New Jersey at the age of 11, where she also learned to play the piano.

Houston’s mother Emily “Cissy” Houston had a major impact on Whitney as she was a gospel singer and a backing vocalist. After a successful career singing backup for such artists as Roy Hamilton, Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, Houston embarked on a solo career, winning two Grammy Awards for her work.

Cissy taught Houston how to sing who spent some of her teenage years touring nightclubs where Cissy was performing. She would occasionally get on stage and perform with her mother. Houston was also exposed to the music of Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Roberta Flack, most of whom would have an influence on her as a singer and performer.

In her career, Whitney recorded numerous songs and the hits included “I Will Always Love You,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All.”

Whitney Houston left behind an incomparable legacy, cited as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artistes of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide with two Emmy Awards, six Grammy Awards, 30 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards, among a total of 415 career awards as of 2010. She held the all-time record for the most American Music Awards of any female solo artiste and shared the record with Michael Jackson for the most AMAs ever won in a single year with eight wins in 1994.

Lyrics of “I Will Always Love You”

If I Should stay

I would only be in your way

So I’ll go

But I know

I’ll think of you every step of

The way And I…

Will always

Love you, oohh

Will always Love you

You

My darling you

Mmm-mm

Bittersweet

Memories

That is all I’m taking with me

So good-bye

Please don’t cry

We both know I’m not what you

You need

And I…

Will always love you

I…

Will always love you

You, ooh

I hope

Life treats you kind

And I hope

You have all you’ve dreamed of

And I wish you joy

And happiness

But above all this

I wish you love

And I…

Will always love you

I…

Will always love you

I, I will always love

You…

You

Darling I love you

I’ll always

I’ll always

Love

You.

Oooh

Ooohhh

Songwriters: Dolly Parton

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter