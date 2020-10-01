Going innovative in assessing children’s performance

Parents embraced the changes made during this pandemic year. We also ingeniously planned their assessments by naming it ‘Reflective Practices’.

By | Maninder Kaur | Published: 5:40 pm

Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values. ~ Dalai Lama. At Pallavi Model School, we believe in the above quote, we accept the change but not at the sake of our values. We try to bring something new which will help us gain the confidence and trust of our stakeholders in every situation.

The art of life lies in a constant ‘readjustment’ to our surroundings. We cannot change anything until we accept it. So keeping this in mind we planned our academics in a very innovative way where we can reach out to our children still being far away from school.

Parents embraced the changes made during this pandemic year. We also ingeniously planned their assessments by naming it ‘Reflective Practices’. This means that we were assessing ourselves how much we have reached our blooming buds.

We planned the parent partnership in Reflective Practices and asked them to assess their child according to the eight multiple intelligences. We gave them lots of activities to know the growth of their children.

These activities helped parents to assess their child genuinely so that we can help them better in their areas of improvement. We got good feedback which is ultimately the key to our improvement. Parents appreciated the new approach towards the assessment.

I would like to share one of the reflections given by a nursery parent, “I’m so much impressed that my child learned everything whatever you explained… I thought that she was not listening to the class properly so she won’t know anything but after the assessment, I am overwhelmed that she can understand the virtual classes.” Reflections like these from the parents keep us motivated and we get the assurance about being on the right path to guide the little ones.

Maninder Kaur

PMS Alwal

