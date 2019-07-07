Golconda Fort reverberates with teen maar drum beats

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: The serene ambience of the Golconda Fort on Sunday reverberated with traditional ‘teen maar’ drum beats as people turned up in large numbers to offer ‘Bonam’ at Goddess Jagadamba temple atop the fort.

The turnout, which was lukewarm till afternoon swelled around 4 pm and almost every bit of the place in the fort was occupied by devotees and they had to wait in long queues for ‘darshan’.

Overcast conditions, which prevailed for most part of the day, offered ideal ambience for the festivities to hit the crescendo. The sight of ‘pothurajus’ smeared with vermilion and turmeric and dancing to the tunes of ‘teen maar’ beats, added colour to the festivities.

Sensing heavy turnout, the government made elaborate arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees. The water board organised stalls to offer free drinking water while the police came up with a thick security blanket around the fort and monitored the proceedings closely.

Meanwhile, the Lashkar Jatara at the famed Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad commenced on Sunday with temple authorities conducting special pujas and rituals. The devotees were provided an opportunity to witness and worship the ‘Bangaru Bonam’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.