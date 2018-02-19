Gold bangles worth Rs.33 L seized at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 12:12 pm 12:21 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials of the Air Intelligence Unit seized 10 gold bangles of foreign origin weighing 1047 grams at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad here on Monday.

The cost of the seized gold is Rs.32.87 lakh. Officials intercepted two passengers including a woman when they came from Kuwait on a Jazeera flight.

One passenger had concealed four gold bangles inside the front inner pocket of his trousers while the woman concealed the remaining gold bangles on her body, officials said. Further investigation is on.