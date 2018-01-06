Gold bars seized at Hyderabad International Airport

By | Published: 2:18 pm 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: Based on profiling of passengers, the customs officials of Air Intelligence Unit seized three gold bars of foreign origin weighing 349.500 grams at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad early on Saturday.

The cost of the seized gold has been put at Rs.10.64 lakh. Officials intercepted the passenger when he came from Muscat in Oman airlines flight WY 239.

The passenger had concealed the three gold bars on body under the feet wrapped with black adhesive tape and covered with socks and shoes. Further investigation is on.