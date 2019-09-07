Gold bond a new investment opportunity

By | Prasanta Kumar Kar | Published: 11:46 pm

Investment in gold, which was seen as a dead investment 10 years back, is now considered as safe investment avenue.

While investment in gold ornaments has disadvantages – safety issues, high making charge and dated designs. This can be countered by investing in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB). Through this channel, one can participate in growth or fall in gold price without holding physical gold. The scheme provides assured returns and eliminates risk and cost of storage.

SGBs are issued by RBI on behalf of Government of India. Sprout in price of gold in recent times is attracting more investment into SGBs. SGBs are being issued from June and will continue this month. Subscription dates are from September 9 to 13 and issue date is 17 Sep 2019.

The bond is being sold through commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India, designated Post Offices and recognised stock exchanges.

Resident individuals, Hindu undivided families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions can invest in SGBs. RBI releases the issue price before each new issue. Prices are based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity published by India Bullion and Jewelers Association for last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period.

The minimum possible investment under the scheme is one unit (gram) of gold and maximum is 4 kg for individuals and HUFs. Trusts and others can invest up to 20 kg. The bond can be purchased against payments in cash up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 and above through a cheque, demand draft or through electronic payments.

Maturity payments

The tenure of the bond is 8 years with a lock-in period of five years. Interest will be paid semi-annually on initial investment at the rate notified by RBI for that particular tranche, which is taxable. On maturity, the proceeds will be credited to the bank account. The redemption price shall be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous 3 business days from the date of repayment.

The capital gain arising on redemption at maturity is exempted from tax. Investors can exit after 5 years on coupon payment date, however long term capital gain tax will be applicable with indexation on redemption amount before maturity.

Trading and transferability

Customers will be issued certificate of holding on the date of issuance of SGB. It will be converted to demat form if the applicant opts for the same at the time of application. If the bond is held in demat form, it can be traded in secondary market. Price in the secondary market will depend on liquidity, supply and demand. The bond can be transferred to a relative, friend or anyone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter