Gold futures decline on low spot demand

By | Published: 2:50 pm

New Delhi: Gold futures on Monday fell 0.05 per cent to Rs 48,944 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 23, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 48,944 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,059 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 87, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 49,020 per 10 gram in 11,500 lots.

Gold was trading 0.03 per cent down at USD 1,809.50 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures fall on subdued demand

New Delhi: Silver futures on Monday fell by Rs 198 to Rs 54,201 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery tumbled by Rs 198, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 54,201 per kg in a business turnover of 399 lots.

However, silver traded up by 0.01 per cent at USD 19.77 per ounce in New York.

Copper futures fall on weak demand

New Delhi: Copper prices on Monday slipped by 75 paise to Rs 499.55 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for July delivery eased by 75 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 499.55 per kg in a business turnover of 5,452 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

New Delhi: Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.18 per cent to Rs 136.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in July contracts eased by 25 paise, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 136.50 per kg in a business turnover of 810 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.