Gold futures rise on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 159 to Rs 49,186 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 159, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 49,186 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,508 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.31 per cent higher at USD 1,823.10 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures up on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi: Silver prices on Tuesday surged by Rs 1,295 to Rs 55,300 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand and global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September gained Rs 1,295, or 2.4 per cent, to Rs 55,300 per kg in 18,458 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Silver was trading up by 2.69 per cent at USD 20.74 an ounce in New York.

Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

New Delhi: Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.44 per cent to Rs 504.70 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 2.20, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 504.70 per kg in a business turnover of 4,998 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.

Nickel futures rise on firm demand

New Delhi: Nickel prices on Tuesday rose by 1.05 per cent to Rs 1,006.90 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 10.50, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 1,006.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,535 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 9.40, or 0.94 per cent, at Rs 1,011.10 per kg in a business turnover of 339 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.