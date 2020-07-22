Gold futures rise on spot demand, global cues on Wednesday

By | Published: 3:33 pm

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 511 to Rs 50,038 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 511, or 1.03 per cent, at Rs 50,038 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,357 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.90 per cent higher at USD 1,860.50 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures up on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi: Silver prices rose by Rs 3,383 to Rs 60,725 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand and global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September gained Rs 3,383, or 5.9 per cent, to Rs 60,725 per kg in 15,445 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

In the international market, silver was trading 5.07 per cent higher at USD 22.65 per ounce in New York.

Copper futures rise on fresh bets

New Delhi: Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.59 per cent to Rs 511.95 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 3, or 0.59 per cent, at Rs 511.95 per kg in a business turnover of 4,438 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

New Delhi: Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 1,013.60 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery traded down by 30 paise, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 1,013.60 per kg with a business turnover of 1,408 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.