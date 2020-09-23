Gold hunters of the pandemic

Panners ignore threat of mercury poisoning and arrest in hopes of survival

By | Published: 2:34 pm 2:37 pm

Timika: Desperate Indonesians are flocking to illegal gold mines as the soaring price of the precious metal overrides the risk to their lives and the environment.

Consumers and investors around the world have been snapping up gold, which is seen as a hedge against volatility, sending its price to a record above $2,000 an ounce last month.

The demand has fuelled a boom in mineral-rich Indonesia’s illegal mining industry, with workers ignoring the threat of arrest, mercury poisoning or being caught in the middle of gun battles.

Father-of-two Mustafa is among the hundreds who play a daily game of cat-and-mouse with authorities in the restive Papua region as they pan for nuggets in a river near US-based Freeport’s sprawling Grasberg site — one of the world’s biggest gold mines.

On a good day, he collects a gram of gold by sifting through the mud with a fabric filter, which he can sell to a local trader for about 800,000 rupiah ($55) — no small sum in one of Indonesia’s poorest regions.

Fear of arrest is ever-present and so is being caught in the middle of deadly fights between security forces and independence-seeking rebels locked in a decades-old insurgency. “We’re risking arrest by security forces, but we don’t have any option because we need money to support our families. This is very dangerous for our health. Me and some of my friends have skin diseases,” Mustafa said.

Government aid has been slow to reach many parts of the sprawling archipelago nation.

“Illegal miners (often) use mercury to speed up the process and that will harm the environment and places where this activity connects to water sources like lakes or rivers. It could lead to an ecological disaster,” said environmental activist Aiesh Rumbekwan who heads the Papua chapter of environmental network Walhi.