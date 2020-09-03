Gold ornaments, Rs 57.6 lakh seized from Keesara tahsildar’s bank locker

The officials opened the locker in the South Indian Bank at Alwal and found gold chains, necklaces, waist belt, ear studs etc, weighing 1,532 grams along with the cash

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), probing the Rs 1.1 crore bribe case related to former Keesara tahsildar E Balaraju Nagaraj and three others, found 1.5 kg gold ornaments and Rs.57.6 lakh in Nagaraj’s bank locker.

Apart from the bribe amount, the ACB officials had seized a locker key during surprise checks conducted at a house in Kapra and at Nagaraj’s house on August 14. The officials opened the locker in the South Indian Bank at Alwal and found gold chains, necklaces, waist belt, ear studs etc, weighing 1,532 grams along with the cash. They said the seized gold ornaments would be deposited in the special court for ACB cases here. The four persons arrested in the cases are lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the ACB is also collecting more information on whether former Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Director Ch Devika Rani invested money in any other real estate company. On Tuesday, they had seized Rs 4.47 crore unaccounted cash belonging to Devika Rani and ESI pharmacist Nagalakshmi which they had invested in a real estate company for purchasing residential and commercial space in Cyberabad.

